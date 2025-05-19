Tring school pupils get creative for town’s newest care home

Local school children have created some imaginative artwork to decorate the hoardings of Tring’s newest care home.

Care UK invited pupils from Dundale Primary School to get creative with drawings around the theme, ‘Who do you care about?’ and the artwork is now on display on the hoardings surrounding the new Eggleton House care home, on Miswell Lane, as the building begins to take shape.

Once complete, the multi-million-pound purpose-built care home will provide residential, nursing, respite and specialist dementia care for up to 72 residents in Tring, with facilities including its own cinema, hair salon and café.

Children from years 5 and 6 recently visited the Eggleton House site to see their artwork on display, with all 30 drawings now available to view on the hoardings.

Jake Higgins, Development Project Manager for Care UK, said: “We were delighted to collaborate with Dundale Primary School on this fantastic art project.

“It was great to welcome the children and have them see their work displayed for passersby to also enjoy. We hope to work with the school on future projects and build intergenerational relationships when the residents begin to move in next year.”

Designed to allow residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Eggleton House will incorporate plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies. The layout of the building will be configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

For more information about Eggleton House, visit: careuk.com/eggleton-house