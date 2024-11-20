Tring Park School reveals that 1 in 4 of its students are already working professionally in arts industry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The renowned vocational school found that a quarter of their current students are already contributing to the UK arts industry, a sector worth 6 per cent GDP for the UK.

The eye-opening news from Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, which boasts alumni such as Hollywood stars Lily James and Daisy Ridley, reveals that a large number of its student body is either currently, or has recently been, economically active as a professional performer in the entertainment industry.

The highly specialised vocational performing arts school plays a crucial role in nurturing the talent necessary for the future of the creative arts sector. This sector is one of the UK’s most prosperous industries, both domestically and as a talent exporter, attracting inward investment. Tring Park School’s students have performed in hit global musicals both in London’s West End and on tour across the UK, as actors in TV, film and commercials, as dancers and as models and voice over artists, making up the backbone of one of the world’s most successful entertainment sectors.

“These young performers first come to Tring Park School because they are looking for a unique environment that can support their talent and aspirations, foster creativity and self-efficacy, alongside like-minded peers”, explains Simon Larter-Evans, Principal at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

A day and boarding school for students aged 7 to 19, those that attend receive broad training in the performing arts with a variety of courses including dance, acting, commercial music, and musical theatre, alongside a full, extensive academic curriculum. At Tring Park School, its vision is to provide the best combined vocational and academic education so that great talent and drive can become the next generation of the most versatile performers in the world.

Student Anna, who performed in ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ at the London Palladium and starred in the feature film ‘Matilda the Musical’ comments; “Being a student at a performing arts school has given me so many opportunities within the creative industry. I am with talented teaching staff and classmates on a daily basis, which constantly inspires me to push my boundaries and broaden my learning. It’s incredibly fulfilling to be part of a community that values and nurtures creativity and hard work, which certainly has given me the foundations for a career in the performing arts which is my ultimate goal.”

Tring Park School also found earlier this year, parents had noticed that since studying performing arts, their children had improved their social skills (74 per cent), confidence (81 per cent) and general happiness (83 per cent). This shows that introducing vocational study at an early age can help build solid foundations for young people generally, ready to face the world.

Larter-Evans continues, “We are the natural landing place for talented youngsters, keen for a career in the performing arts. We maintain a high standard of training and performance across all vocational disciplines, coupled with academic excellence. This approach not only ensures the school continues to be one of the most prestigious in the country for talented performers, but that our students graduate as well-rounded individuals, equipped with the essential life skills for any future path they choose. We are open now for auditions and open days for talented young people to take the next step for their future and to join us in September 2025.”

For more information or to arrange a school visit, please go to www.tringpark.com