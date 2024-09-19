Tring Park School for the Performing Arts premieres key dates for Autumn Open Days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is announcing its Autumn Open Days, giving talented young performers from across the UK an opportunity to experience what the unique vocational school has to offer.

The Open Days will take place for the Prep Department on the 2nd and 17th October, Years 7 to 10 on 10th and 11th October (morning), and the Sixth Form also on 10th and 11th October (afternoon).

All Open Day sessions will include a guided tour of the school, a welcome talk hosted by Principal Simon Larter-Evans, along with opportunities to talk with other staff, and the chance to meet pupils. There will also be the opportunity for those attending the Prep Open Day to view a vocational class in action and those interested in the Lower and Middle School and Sixth Form to experience live performances from each vocational course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon-Larter Evans, Principal at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, shares his excitement about the upcoming Autumn Open Days, marking the start of the 2024/25 school year. “We are looking forward to welcoming talented young individuals interested in becoming part of the Tring Park School’s global community. Students at the school go on to exciting careers in the performing arts around the world. Come and see inside life at one of the most dynamic schools in the country, where great talent meets.”

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts

A day and boarding school for students aged 7 to 19, those that attend receive broad training in the performing arts with a variety of courses including dance, acting, commercial music, and musical theatre, alongside a full, extensive academic curriculum. The school is a sanctuary for young performers already working in entertainment, with 1 in 4 of the students having professional experience. Alumni can be seen all over the West End, and in TV and film, making up the backbone of one of the world’s most successful entertainment sectors.

“At Tring Park School, our vision is to provide the best combined vocational and academic education so that great talent and drive can become the next generation of the most versatile performers in the world. We maintain a high standard of training and performance across all vocational disciplines, coupled with academic excellence. This approach not only ensures the school continues to be one of the most prestigious in the country for talented performers, but that our students graduate as well-rounded individuals, equipped with the essential skills for any future path they choose.”

For more information and to book your place on one of the Autumn Open Days, please visit: www.tringpark.com/events-shows