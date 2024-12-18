Tring Park School for the Performing Arts debuts key dates for January open days

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is excited to announce its January Open Days, offering young performers from across the UK a chance to explore the unique opportunities available at this renowned vocational school.

The Open Days are scheduled as follows:

· Years 7 to 10: 9th January 2025 (afternoon)

· Sixth Form: 10th January 2025 (afternoon)

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts

Each session will feature a guided tour of the school, a welcome talk by Principal Simon Larter-Evans, and opportunities to interact with staff and students. Attendees for the Lower and Middle School will also be immersed in a live performance by current students on the Dance and Performance Foundation courses and those attending for Sixth Form will enjoy showcases from all vocational courses on offer including Musical Theatre, Acting, Dance and Commercial Music.

Principal Simon Larter-Evans expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Open Days, which aim to appeal to those students looking to join them for the 2025/26 school year, “We can’t wait to welcome new talented young individuals to Tring Park School’s tight-knit, creative community. Our mission is to provide the best combined vocational and academic education, nurturing the next generation of versatile performers. We uphold high standards in both training and performance across all disciplines, coupled with academic excellence.”

Tring Park School, a day and boarding school for students aged 7 to 19, offers comprehensive training in the performing arts, alongside a robust academic curriculum. Students are taught in small classes by well-qualified, highly experienced teachers, this ensures that every young person is given the best possible chance to attain their maximum potential.

The school is a haven for young performers, with 1 in 4 students having already gained professional experience, contributing significantly to the UK entertainment industry. Alumni are prominent in the West End, TV, and film, with notable former students including Hollywood actresses Lily James and Daisy Ridley, successful singer Ella Henderson and West End Star Joe Griffiths-Brown.

“Come and experience life at one of the most dynamic schools in the country, where great talent thrives”, Larter-Evans concludes.

For more information and to book your place on one of the January Open Days, please visit: www.tringpark.com/events-shows