Tring Park School for the Performing Arts celebrates exceptional A Level results

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is delighted to announce another year of fantastic A level results.

The school’s students have significantly surpassed the national average, with 32 per cent achieving A*-A grades, 65 per cent securing A*-B grades, and 86 per cent securing A*-C grades. This success underscores the effectiveness of combining academic and vocational learning to support well-rounded individuals committed to excellence.

Elizabeth Odell, Director of Studies at Tring Park School, expresses her delight: “Our Sixth Form students have once again achieved outstanding A level grades. Their academic success, coupled with their significant vocational commitments, is a testament to their hard work and dedication. We are immensely proud of their achievements.”

Odell also extends her gratitude to the exceptional team of academic, vocational, and pastoral staff: “Their unwavering support and nurturing of our talented students has been instrumental in these results. I am deeply thankful for their dedication.”

Tom, Bo, Darcey-Summer and Elliot, Year 13 graduating pupils

The School provides an exceptional academic programme that enhances world-class vocational training, enabling our students to follow any career path. Supported by staff, most students go on to follow their ambitions in further training, some direct into industry while others have elected to go onto University. Destinations include Imperial College, London; King’s College, London; University of Bath; University of Birmingham; University of Liverpool; University of Surrey and University of York, to study subjects such as philosophy, biology, literature and politics, whilst vocational destinations include Royal School of Speech and Drama; Guildford School of Acting; Urdang; Leeds Conservatoire; Manchester Metropolitan University; Emil Dale, University of Essex, University of East London; University of Chichester; Bath Spa; University of Nottingham; Loughborough University; to study subjects such as acting, musical theatre, commercial music, and film and television.

Simon Larter-Evans shares his delight about this year’s A level results, following his first year as Principal: “Alumni of Tring Park School are noted for their all-round excellence, and their ambitions to succeed at A Level complements their talent on stage. It’s a true centre of excellence for young people in whatever career they choose. This year’s results confirm the value that an education at Tring Park School is able to provide and I look forward to September and to welcome even more talented students through the doors.”