Tring Park School for the Performing Arts announces Prep School Open Morning for young performers

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is delighted to debut its Prep School Open Morning on 16th May, and encourages young performers from across the UK to come along and see what is on offer at Hertfordshire’s renowned vocational school.

Students at Tring Park Prep are full of enthusiasm and have high ambitions in both their academic and vocational work. They nurture a diverse set of skills that help them develop confidence, creativity and resilience, which supports their move onto secondary school and beyond.

Alongside the more traditional curriculum, Tring Park Prep offers children a broad training in the performing arts, giving pupils a foundation on which to build if they wish to progress through the school. They study classical ballet, modern and tap dance as well as acting, music and choir. Emphasis is on establishing a good basic technique in all areas, whilst encouraging a passion for the performing arts.

Attendees at the Open Morning will arrive at 10:30am for tea and coffee with Principal Simon Larter-Evans and Deputy Principal Anselm Barker. They will then enjoy a tour of the school and see a vocational class in action. At the end of the Open Morning, the young performers will then have time to take part in fun activities whilst the parents are invited to meet Elizabeth Odell, Director of Studies and Amanda Deer, Head of Tring Park Prep.

Principal Simon Larter-Evans shared his excitement for the upcoming Open Morning, designed to attract students interested in joining years 3 to 6 from September 2025. He commented, "We can’t wait to welcome new, talented individuals to Tring Park School's close-knit, creative community. Our goal is to offer the finest blend of vocational and academic education, fostering the next generation of versatile performers. We maintain high standards in both training and performance across all disciplines, alongside academic excellence, where we turn passion into professions.”

“Research shows that introducing vocational study at an early age can help build solid foundations for young people, ready to face the world, regardless of whether they choose a career in the arts or not. Here at Tring Park, we are committed to nurturing these benefits, helping our students excel both on the stage and in the classroom”, Larter-Evans continued.

Tring Park School, a day and boarding school for students aged 7 to 19, offers comprehensive training in the performing arts, alongside a robust academic curriculum. Students are taught in small classes by well-qualified, highly experienced teachers, this ensures that every young person is given the best possible chance to attain their maximum potential. The school is a haven for young performers, with 1 in 4 students having already gained professional experience, contributing significantly to the UK entertainment industry.

For more information and to book your place on the Prep Open Morning, please visit: www.tringpark.com/events-shows