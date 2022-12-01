A nursery in Tring has reassured parents after it was told by Oftsed that it must improve after being inspected earlier this year.

Pendley Day Nursery, which operates from Tring Athletic Football Club, requires improvement in all four areas it was assessed in October.

Reacting to the report, a spokesperson for Pendley Day Nursery said: ''Whilst we accept the recommendations for improvement, we are also pleased that the report highlights areas where the nursery does well. We have already produced a plan to address the recommendations made and are working hard to implement this.”

Outside the nursery on Cow Lane

They continued: “Parents can be assured that their children’s care and wellbeing is, and will continue to be, of very high importance. Our nursery team put a tremendous amount of effort and passion into providing the best quality care for children and are determined to continue to do so.”

According to the report published by the regulator, children at Pendley Day Nursery are not consistently provided with a curriculum that challenges and extends their learning and development. While the children enjoy their time there, more experienced staff can be preoccupied with sweeping the floor and dealing with administrative tasks.

The report said: “This distracts from the quality of teaching provided and leaves less-experienced staff, at times, struggling to teach and support the children in their care. Sometimes, children begin to wander around with limited purpose to their play and noise levels begin to rise.”

Staff greet children when they arrive and support less confident kids to settle, which them to form attachments and supports their emotional well-being. Children with known medical needs have care plans in place but the manager was found to not always make sure that a written record is kept of all medication given to children which is a legal requirement.

