Top tips and advice for starting your studies at Bedfordshire

Starting university is an exciting new chapter, but the University of Bedfordshire understands it can also feel a little overwhelming at times, especially if you’re moving away from home for the first time.

If you’re looking to start university this year, there’s still places available at the University of Bedfordshire through Clearing. Just call the friendly Admissions team on 0300 3300 073 or visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing.

To help new students get off to the best possible start, Ruki Heritage, Director of Student Experience, has shared her five tips for making the transition to university life smoother:

Pack smart and bring the essentials: Think about what will make your new space feel like home, as well as the basics. Bedding, towels, kitchen essentials (like pans, cutlery, and a mug or two), and toiletries are a good start. Don’t forget chargers, extension leads, and any important paperwork you’ll need to register. Don’t worry if you forget something – most items can be picked up locally, and you’ll quickly find what’s really useful once you’ve settled in. Take time to explore your new surroundings:Whether it’s campus facilities, your new town, or just the quickest way to your lecture theatre, getting to know your environment will help you feel more confident and at home. Students have written a number of blogs on things to do and see around Bedfordshire, which you can read here. Look after your wellbeing: Starting university can be a big adjustment, so make self-care a priority. Keep a balance between study, social life, and rest. Remember that it’s okay to feel nervous – and that Bedfordshire’s support services are there to help if you need them. Get involved and meet new people: Joining clubs, societies, or sports teams is one of the best ways to build connections. You’ll discover new interests, meet people from all walks of life, and quickly start to feel part of the university community. Stay organised and ask for help when you need it: Keeping on top of deadlines and timetables will make your studies less stressful. The MyBedsLife student app is one of the handy ways you can do this, and if you ever feel unsure, reach out – whether it’s to tutors, student services, or classmates, there’s always someone ready to support you. The University’s student support teams are here to help you navigate everything from academic advice to personal wellbeing.

Students at the University of Bedfordshire

It’s not too late to join the University of Bedfordshire this year. Clearing is open until early October, which means you can still secure your place and start your journey this autumn. The Admissions team is here to guide you through the process and answer any questions you may have – simply call 0300 3300 073 or visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing.