They're stretching, imagining and growing: Jo Sussex's yoga classes are giving Hertfordshire's children a new kind of strength

They’re stretching, imagining, and getting active — all in a calm, playful space that feels more like an adventure than a traditional class.

These are the scenes unfolding in church halls, community centres, and schools across Hertfordshire, where Hand on Heart Yoga, led by Jo Sussex, is quietly transforming how children experience well-being.

With mats rolled out and smiles ready, Jo’s yoga sessions are offering children something far deeper than just movement. According to reports and parent feedback, her classes have one clear mission: to nurture the emotional and mental health of every child she meets.

In a world that often expects children to sit still, stay quiet, and keep up, Jo Sussex invites them to do something different: move freely, express themselves, and connect with their inner world through stories, breathwork, and creativity.

Jo has pitched her dream to Simon Squibb

Her Hand on Heart Yoga sessions pop up across Hertfordshire in schools, church spaces, and community venues, creating safe environments where children aged 3–9 can stretch their bodies and their imaginations.

Each class is rooted in kindness, imagination, and emotional awareness — blending playful yoga poses with storytelling, music, and mindfulness activities. Children are invited to be animals, heroes, nature elements, or anything their imagination creates, all while building body awareness and emotional intelligence.

Across the UK, rising anxiety levels and emotional challenges in young children have led to increased calls for better mental health education and support. Jo’s classes offer a preventative, nurturing approach to these issues — one grounded in connection and joy rather than correction or pressure.

Before movement even begins, Jo encourages her young participants to check in with their feelings. This brief moment of emotional reflection helps children feel seen and supported — something many adults don’t realise they deeply need.

Hand on Heart is a new type of Yoga shaping children's positive wellbeing

“It’s more than just yoga,” Jo explains. “It’s about helping children feel heard, build confidence, and learn tools to calm their minds — tools they can take with them into everyday life.”

What makes Jo’s approach so effective is the balance between structure and spontaneity. Her classes include breathing exercises, yoga-based movement, games, affirmations, and guided relaxation — all woven around imaginative themes like jungle safaris, outer space journeys, or magical forests.

Every session is adapted to meet the needs of the group, including children with additional or sensory needs. Jo uses visual aids, calming props, and a gentle, inclusive tone that ensures all children feel welcome and capable — regardless of background, behaviour, or ability.

Jo recalls one child who, after a particularly peaceful outdoor session, looked up and said, “I feel wild, happy, and free.” For Jo, that moment perfectly captures what Hand on Heart Yoga is all about.

“It’s those small, quiet breakthroughs that mean the most,” she says. “They remind me why I started this journey in the first place.”

With plans to expand her offerings to include sessions for toddlers, teens, babies with parents, and themed yoga parties, Jo’s presence across Hertfordshire continues to grow. This summer, she’s hosting a Yoga Summer Camp and additional pop-up events for local families — all driven by the same mission: to give every child the emotional foundation to thrive.

As Jo puts it: “When children feel safe, supported, and connected to themselves, they can do incredible things.”