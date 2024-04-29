The Marlowes Shopping Centre launches Olympic competition for schools to win £1,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In celebration of this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, The Marlowes are challenging young writers to create a poem celebrating their favourite countries and cultures from around the globe. This could be a poem that celebrates heritage, somewhere they have visited or somewhere they would like to visit.

The winning entry will be awarded a £1,000 prize for the school to spend however they see fit, for example for art supplies to inspire further creativity within the department or perhaps for sporting equipment to foster the talents of potential future Olympians.

Entries will be open until Friday 7th June with the winner announced shortly after this closing date. All entries received will be displayed within the centre for shoppers to visit and enjoy, with the pop-up exhibition launching later in June to be enjoyed ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

Entries can be dropped off at the Guest Services Desk at The Marlowes, or posted to:

Olympics and Paralympics Competition

Management Suite, The Marlowes Shopping Centre

Hemel Hempstead

HP1 1DX

All entries must include the child/children’s names, class and school name, and terms and conditions apply.

Humphrey Mwanza, General Manager of The Marlowes Shopping Centre commented “We are so excited about the launch of our poetry competition, giving local schools the chance to win a fantastic prize of £1,000. This is a great way for schools to unleash their creativity and showcase the talents of budding writers ahead of the biggest sporting event of all time. We can’t wait to see the fantastic creations on display at the centre too. Best of luck and may the best entry win!”