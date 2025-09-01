The Beaconsfield School joins Danes Educational Trust

The Beaconsfield School has joined Danes Educational Trust, a multi-academy trust based in Chorleywood, Hertfordshire. The school is excited about this strategic move and the increased scope and potential for collaboration it will bring.

“We are thrilled to be part of Danes Educational Trust. The Beaconsfield School and the Trust share the same high aspirations and commitment to all young people to help them realise their potential, irrespective of their starting point. Working collaboratively with Danes Educational Trust will support the school in building on our excellent Ofsted report to really enhance the quality of education at the school.” Caroline Legg, Headteacher at The Beaconsfield School.

The Danes Educational Trust, whose motto is “Making the difference together,” is committed to ensuring that all its learners benefit from being part of the Trust and the opportunities afforded by this closer relationship. Following the move, the school will keep their existing identity, including its ethos, motto, name and uniform, but students and staff will reap the benefits of collaboration on staff recruitment, training and projects of both an educational and resourcing nature.

Danes Educational Trust was formed when St Clement Danes School, an outstanding school in Chorleywood, was asked to open a second school in South West Hertfordshire – Croxley Danes School. The Trust now comprises 13 schools; Ascot Road Primary School, The Beaconsfield School, Chancellor's School, The Cranbourne Primary School, Croxley Danes School, De Havilland Primary School, Elstree Screen Arts Academy, The John Warner School, Jupiter Primary School, Lanchester Primary School, Onslow St Audrey's, Roselands Primary School and St Clement Danes School.

Its CEO, Dr Josephine Valentine OBE was Headteacher at St Clement Danes School for 20 years and is thrilled to be welcoming this local school into the Trust. “We are delighted The Beaconsfield School has joined our Trust. We believe firmly that this will enhance the work of all schools in the Trust, our intention is to celebrate and share their best practice and then implement it across our family of schools.”