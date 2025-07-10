The audience wanted more

The whole cast

Egerton Rothesay School in Berkhamsted staged its end of term shows this week, treading the boards with Oliver in a twist.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior school students of all ages had a fantastic time staging Oliver with a twist to the delight of all the parents in attendance. Performed over three days the performance was also attended by local Councillor Terry Douris, the past Chairman of Herts Local authority.

Egerton Rothesay school caters for children with special needs and offers drama across all years and examinations connected to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. The students enjoy drama which increases their confidence and social communication.

This performance demonstrated the importance of drama in schools and the audience did ask for more at the end!