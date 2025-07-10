The audience wanted more

By Colin Parker
Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:07 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 13:12 BST
The whole castplaceholder image
The whole cast
Egerton Rothesay School in Berkhamsted staged its end of term shows this week, treading the boards with Oliver in a twist.

Senior school students of all ages had a fantastic time staging Oliver with a twist to the delight of all the parents in attendance. Performed over three days the performance was also attended by local Councillor Terry Douris, the past Chairman of Herts Local authority.

Egerton Rothesay school caters for children with special needs and offers drama across all years and examinations connected to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. The students enjoy drama which increases their confidence and social communication.

This performance demonstrated the importance of drama in schools and the audience did ask for more at the end!

