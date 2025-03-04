The Adeyfield Academy celebrates record number of Year 7 applications for September 2025

The Adeyfield Academy is proud to announce that it has received a record number of applications for Year 7 places for the upcoming September 2025 term. This surge in numbers reflects the hard work and relentless commitment from our staff, alongside the increased trust and confidence the local community has in our school.

“We are thrilled to see such a strong demand for Year 7 places at The Adeyfield Academy,” said Miss Mason, Principal at The Adeyfield Academy. “This record number of applicants is a testament to the tireless dedication of our staff and the faith parents and guardians place in us to provide an outstanding education. Our students’ achievements are at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of learners this September.”

The Adeyfield Academy is a School of Character, known for its commitment to academic excellence, exceptional pastoral care, and a wide range of extracurricular activities that help students flourish both inside and outside the classroom. We are fully prepared to ensure that all students benefit from a nurturing and enriching environment.

Feedback from this year's open events has highlighted the strong community at The Adeyfield Academy, as well as the deep and meaningful relationships forged between staff and students. One visitor commented, “Great community feel and students genuinely seem happy here,” a sentiment that reflects the atmosphere and ethos we strive to nurture.

Miss Mason with students at The Adeyfield Academy

Several factors contribute to the unprecedented demand for places at The Adeyfield Academy. Among them are the excellent destinations outcomes of our Sixth Form, an extensive transition programme that supports new students as they settle into secondary school life, and our highly successful Scholars Programme. These, combined with a variety of enrichment and extracurricular activities, create a holistic educational experience that prepares our students for future success.

Our excellent facilities, including new science labs, a 4G pitch, and a multi-use games area, are further examples of how The Adeyfield Academy continues to invest in providing the best possible environment for students to grow, develop, and excel.

In response to this surge in interest, The Adeyfield Academy is working closely with Ambition Education Trust to ensure sufficient resources and facilities are in place to accommodate the growing demand. We remain committed to providing all our students with a supportive, challenging, and enriching educational experience. Please feel free to email [email protected] or visit The Adeyfield Academy website for more information on our transition process.