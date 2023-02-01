Over 50 of Dacorum’s schools are expected to see strike action by teachers today (February 1).

Members of the National Education Union (NEU), which is calling the day of action, joined the industrial action.

A spokesperson for the teachers union said: “NEU members across the country will be on strike on Wednesday 1st February in our ongoing dispute with the Government over pay and funding.

Teachers are set to walk out today

“Picket lines will be in place in large numbers of schools across the region and many schools will be closed due to the action.In addition to picket lines, there are a number of rallies and marches taking place across the region.”

Hertfordshire County Council said: “We hope that the dispute between the NEU and the government can be resolved as soon as possible to avoid disrupting young people’s education.”

A Government statement said: “After two years of disrupted education due to the pandemic, every single day spent in school with experienced teachers who know their students makes a difference to a child’s development. The NEU’s decision to call strike action puts children’s education and wellbeing at risk at a time when teachers are working hard to support them in recovering from the pandemic.”

A map of the school’s where strike action is taking place can be found here.