Talented young male performers invited to experience Boys' Day of Dance at Tring Park School

30 years on from when the school first opened its doors to male students, Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is hosting a one-day Boys Day of Dance workshop on the 1st June 2024. This day is for all aspiring male-identifying performers aged 8 to 16 years. Participants will experience an exhilarating day, with the opportunity to experience classes in a range of dance genres, refine their existing skills and work with highly experienced professionals.

Run by an all-male faculty, Tring Park School is also delighted to be joined at the workshop by some industry professionals assisting with the ballet, contemporary and jazz classes. These include dancer, actor and choreographer Adam Cooper, Matt Cotton from the Jasmin Vardimon Dance Company and Mukeni Nel, an accomplished performer who has starred in Newsies and Cats.

Attendees are also invited to take part in the Paul Watson Bursary Audition at the end of the day. The fund, created in memory of dancer Paul Watson, awards successful candidates financial support for training within numerous outreach opportunities at Tring Park School.

Simon Larter-Evans, Principal of Tring Park School for the Performing Arts comments; “We have been welcoming male students to the school for three decades now, but sadly research shows there are still so few boys studying dance compared with their female peers. To further support our campaign to encourage more male-identifying youngsters to follow their performing dreams, we are delighted to host this workshop, which has kindly been subsidised by the trustees of The Pauls Watson Memorial Festival for Dance, allowing participants to attend for only £30.”

“The young dancers can get a real insight into what a day at Tring Park is like – the buzz and energy which runs through every part of the school makes it a very special place to be”, Simon explained.

A day and boarding school for students aged 7 to 19, those that attend Tring Park School receive broad training in the performing arts with a variety of courses including dance, acting, commercial music and musical theatre, alongside a full, extensive academic curriculum. Alumni includes Hamilton and Frozen the Musical star Joe Griffiths-Brown, West End and Broadway director/choreographer Drew McOnie and Hollywood actress Lily James.