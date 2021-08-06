Students in Hemel celebrate successful year at Maggi Loughran School of Soft Furnishing

Students from Maggi Loughran School of Soft Furnishing in Hemel Hempstead were celebrating after receiving their accredited AMUSF Essential Soft Furnishing Certificates.

The students received their accredited AMUSF Essential Soft Furnishing Certificates from Margaret Loughran and each were beaming with pride.

Maggi Loughran School of Soft Furnishing is growing from strength to strength and offers a large variety of courses including traditional weaving, soft furnishings and upholstery.

Maggi Loughran presenting a certificate to Elain Toner

Elain was one of the students that received her certificate, she said: "I am absolutely delighted with the Distinction I achieved in the AMUSF Essential Soft Furnishing Award, with very little previous experience of soft furnishing.

"I now have the skills to start my own business that fits around my family.

"Maggi Loughran School of Soft Furnishing is in a fabulous countryside location, fully equipped with everything you could possibly dream of.

"Maggi is an amazing tutor, friendly, patient and fun, with years of experience and knowledge. I am so pleased I joined the course and kick started a new career!"

Pea Page, Angela Ford, Margaret Loughran and Hannah Hamdy

Maggi loves sharing her skills and knowledge and believes that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

The Schools' slogan "Your goals, your dreams, one stitch at a time," illustrates Maggi's patient and bespoke teaching style and support for each student's individual goals - whatever they may be.

Maggi Loughran said: "We are proud of all our students who came through the pandemic and achieved such high standards on our AMUSF Soft Furnishing course.

"Our aim is to pass professional skills across to the next generation of makers and widen the ‘furnishing family’ who continue to keep in touch and share knowledge and experiences."

Samples of the student's work on display

Working on her own sewing projects as a child with her mother, Maggi Loughran (PGCTLHE, FHEA, LCGI) then trained at the highly renowned London College of Furniture and now has over 30 years' experience in both practicing and teaching Soft Furnishings.

After qualifying through the City and Guilds pathway, Maggi was offered a position as the Technical Textile Manager.

She was the senior technician and part time tutor for 21 years, adding teaching qualifications to her credentials, achieving post graduate level (PGCTLHE).

Maggi has since been awarded the Fellowship of Higher Education Academy (FHEA), a professional institution promoting excellence in Higher Education.

Samples of the student's work on display

Maggi's daughter Paula said: "As we hoped, the Open Awards day was a huge success and the quality of work from the students on display was absolutely incredible.

"We were so delighted to see a such a huge turnout of students, family and friends supporting each others success especially after such a difficult year.

"Mum has always been a 'grafter' and worked all hours to learn and develop her love for upholstery and soft furnishings.

"No words can express how much she is loved and admired by her family, staff, students and community.

"The last two years have been incredibly hard for all businesses which makes the Awards Day even more of a reason to celebrate, as Maggi wouldn't let her students give up hope.