Students at Longdean School in Hemel Hempstead celebrate A Level results
Headtecher Graham Cunningham said 'We are delighted with the achievements of all of our students this year and that their hard work and efforts have been recognised and rewarded. The results that the students have achieved along with the skills and qualities that education has given to them will ensure they are well placed to succeed in the next chapters of their lives. Many will be going to universities, others to work, whilst some are taking a gap year.'
Students who performed particularly well are:
Tasmin Ali – A/B/B
Jodie Ambridge – A/A/Distinction
Hanying Hong – A*/A/A/B
Mia Meredith – A/A/B
Alisha Minks – A*/A/C
Mr Cunningham also thanked and acknowledged the hard work of the teachers who contributed to the student’s successes and also the support of the parents. This is particularly pertinent this year as these students have had large portions of their education disrupted by Covid.
All the staff at Longdean wish the best of luck to the students for their futures.