Stagecoach Welwyn Hatfield are in demand: Hertfordshire performing arts group appears with Dreamcoat Stars and Rogue Minogue

Stagecoach Welwyn Hatfield have found themselves professionally in demand recently by not one but two touring productions! The Stagecoach Welwyn Hatfield Choir was met with a standing ovation when they performed at Campus West with The Dreamcoat Stars on the 8th March. Students aged between 6-14 years took to the stage to perform four numbers: three with the Principal singers and one solo performance! All the students involved relished the opportunity to learn exciting new material from the iconic musicals Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat and Annie.

Stagecoach Welwyn Hatfield Principal Alice Nicholson was in awe of their dedication:

‘They worked very hard, rehearsing for a number of weeks but with their collective passion for the performing arts, each rehearsal was electric!’

Just five days after this inspirational performance a second Stagecoach Welwyn Hatfield choir made up of nineteen 11-18 year olds took to the stage with professional production Rogue Minogue - The Kylie Party!

Stagecoach Welwyn Hatfield students on stage with Rogue Minogue

This time the group sang backing vocals including some very technical two and three part harmonies all backed by a full live band. The students worked diligently with their Vice-Principal, Jeff Nicholson, on the vocals for this show. As well as being their Vice-Principal, Jeff also works as a professional singer performing on the West End, with English National Opera and working on many Hollywood Blockbuster film soundtracks.

Principal Alice was over the moon to be able to offer these opportunities to her students:

‘The magic of theatre and the buzz of live performance is a gift that we can give our students, and we seek out as many performance opportunities as we possibly can! In just 11 days’ time we are taking 35 students aged 11-18yrs to perform at the O2 and in June we will take 22 performers aged 6-11yrs to the West End to perform alongside other Stagecoach schools. This summer we have numerous performances lined up which include every single one of our 300 students.’

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Leatherhead and Bookham, please visit https://www.stagecoach.co.uk/leatherhead or call Principal Felicity on 07305 246265.