Stagecoach student struts his stuff in the Kinky Boots UK Tour alongside Strictly’s star Johannes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stagecoach Welwyn Hatfield student Joshua’s boots were made for walking as he joins the cast of the smash hit musical Kinky Boots! Twelve-year-old Joshua has been a pupil at Stagecoach since the tender age of four. Ever the professional, Joshua has been working professionally in TV and Film for a few years but never dreamed he would land such a coveted role in an Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-Winning Musical. Especially alongside the stunning talents of Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Rabede. Kinky Boots is the inspiring tale of Charlie Price (Dan Partridge).

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After inheriting his family’s failing shoe company, Charlie is inspired by a chance meeting with the fabulous drag queen Lola (Johannes Rabede) and discovering her sparkle is the key to saving his struggling business. Joshua plays the lead role’s younger persona ‘Young Charlie’ and is savouring every moment of this fantastic opportunity.

As Kinky Boots is a touring production Joshua has had to spend long periods of time on the road away from his family and friends. Some young people might find this a strain, but Joshua is finding it thrilling!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m loving the buzz of being part of a professional touring production and playing to packed auditoriums, the tour was pretty much sold out before it even started!’

Stagecoach Welwyn Hatfield student Joshua

Even though Joshua is enjoying life as a professional actor touring the UK, he loves coming back to where it all started. Alice, the Principal at Stagecoach Welwyn Hatfield was overjoyed to see Joshua recently.

‘Josh attended his usual Stagecoach session a couple of weeks ago on one of his days off, and his friends and teachers were thrilled to see him. He got stuck into his Drama, Singing and Dance lessons straight away, learning new material and enjoying being back with his peers. We can't wait to have him back properly later this summer but are cheerleading him on as he continues this fantastic adventure! We are so proud of his achievements!’

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Welwyn Hatfield, please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/welwynhatfield or call principal Alice on 07398260063.