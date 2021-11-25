Singer Eleni C visits The Astley Cooper School in Hemel to raise awareness of mental health

Singer and mental health advocate Eleni C visited The Astley Cooper School in Hemel Hempstead as part of her nationwide music and mental health school tour.

The pop star and social media influencer visited the school on Tuesday, November 16, and spoke to students about expressing their feelings and any mental health issues they may be facing.

Eleni C, who has opened for Little Mix at the Birmingham NEC Arena, travels around country to give talks on mental health awareness as well as sharing her experience from the music industry.

Eleni is also partnered with several national and international charities who aim to get young people talking about mental health.

She said: “I've teamed up with Young Minds UK and also the mix, because I really, really want to raise mental health awareness. I believe that a positive and a strong mental health is the key to succeeding in life.”

Alex Moscovici, PSHE Co-Ordinator, at The Astley Cooper School, said: "We were delighted to welcome Eleni C into our school community.

"The Astley Cooper School has always been proud of our dedication to mental health awareness.

"Our students benefit from exceptionally compassionate and well-trained staff who are supportive, considerate and empathetic.

"This is why the school has paid for Mental Health First Aid training, and recently appointed three Wellbeing Co-Ordinators whose primary role is to promote positive mental health.

"For these reasons, we were very happy to host Eleni C for the day. She performed original songs to all year groups and told her story about battling anxiety.

"All students spoke highly of the event, and staff were impressed with how well Eleni C's story resonated with and inspired our fantastic young people."

One student said: "Thank you for performing at my school today, I've learned that I and everyone can be what and who they want to be, and I loved your music."

Another student added: "Your [you're] so inspiring I'm glad you came to our school and talked to us."

For more about Eleni C and to listen to her music visit: www.elenicmusic.com.