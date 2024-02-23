Should a Hemel Hempstead primary school take two year olds?
THE county council is to consult on proposals that would allow a primary school in Hemel Hempstead to take children from the age of two – following the closure of an independent pre-school on the same site.
Currently Maple Grove Primary School, in Grove Hill, takes pupils into their nursery class from the age of three.
But – according to a decision record, published by Hertfordshire County Council – there are now plans to consult on lowering the admissions age to two.
That’s because an independent pre-school facility operating from the same St Agnell’s Lane site – that had accepted children from the age of two – has now closed.
And in order to ensure there are still the places available for local families, the school is looking to offer places to children from the age if two itself.
According to the decision record, this would support the long-term sustainability of the school.
And it would enable the most disadvantaged children to have access to early years education in the community.
“The school have confirmed they have the necessary staffing to act on this proposal and it will not impact on the financial stability of the school,” says the document.
“The proposal has the full backing of the schools governing body and the interim headteacher and is not expected to be met with any objections from the local community as this will not directly impact any other provision.
“There are no financial implications with this proposal.”
The county council is now to launch a public consultation on the proposal to alter the lower age limit of the school to be able to take children from the age of two.
And according to the council’s decision record, this could be implemented as early as next January (2025).