Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

THE county council is to consult on proposals that would allow a primary school in Hemel Hempstead to take children from the age of two – following the closure of an independent pre-school on the same site.

Currently Maple Grove Primary School, in Grove Hill, takes pupils into their nursery class from the age of three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But – according to a decision record, published by Hertfordshire County Council – there are now plans to consult on lowering the admissions age to two.

Maple Grove Primary School, Hemel. Photo: Google Maps Street View

That’s because an independent pre-school facility operating from the same St Agnell’s Lane site – that had accepted children from the age of two – has now closed.

And in order to ensure there are still the places available for local families, the school is looking to offer places to children from the age if two itself.

According to the decision record, this would support the long-term sustainability of the school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it would enable the most disadvantaged children to have access to early years education in the community.

“The school have confirmed they have the necessary staffing to act on this proposal and it will not impact on the financial stability of the school,” says the document.

“The proposal has the full backing of the schools governing body and the interim headteacher and is not expected to be met with any objections from the local community as this will not directly impact any other provision.

“There are no financial implications with this proposal.”

The county council is now to launch a public consultation on the proposal to alter the lower age limit of the school to be able to take children from the age of two.