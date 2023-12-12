News you can trust since 1858
School children heading to Bethlehem

A local village school is celebrating Christmas this year by walking the distance to Bethlehem.
By Kate ScuttContributor
Published 12th Dec 2023, 09:13 GMT
The children of Great Gaddesden School have a very special Christmas planned this year; as they are walking the distance to Bethlehem.

Supported by their families and local community, the kids will be walking 2,750miles - the collective distance from Great Gaddesden to Bethlehem, Israel.

The challenge is in aid of both their school PTA (Friends of Great Gaddesden School) and UK registered charity Small Steps Foundation, who support children with learning disabilities in Uganda.

School children from Great Gaddesden School will walk the distance to Bethlehem.School children from Great Gaddesden School will walk the distance to Bethlehem.
As well as getting outside walking, and clocking up their miles, the children have been learning all about the charity they are supporting, including writing letters to the children in Uganda.

They aim to reach Bethlehem before their school Nativity on 19th December.

You can support them and follow their progress by donating via Just Giving at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/followthestargreatgaddesden.

