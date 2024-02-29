Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The children, aged 3-11, worked in their houses to represent the colours of the five rings, with the staff wearing clothing to signify the black ring at the centre of the famous logo.

Year 6 House Captains got the event off to a great start, running a ‘torch’ relay alongside some of the school’s youngest pupils, who attend the on-site Nursery.

Runners braced themselves against chilly temperatures and icy winds throughout the day to total over 340 miles between them, before representatives from each year group recreated the iconic ring image on the infant playground.

Pupils and staff formed the Olympic rings logo using their house colours and staff kit.

The Redbourn Fun Run raises much-needed funds for the two-form entry primary in the village and has paid for library books, new IT devices and improved sports equipment in the past few years.

With almost 800 runners crossing the line in 2023, the event donated over £8,000 to the school last year alone.

“One of our core values is to be healthy,” said Headteacher, Emma Fenn.

“Redbourn has a thriving running community and we are delighted to support the launch of the annual fun run, which not only encourages fitness and positive mental health, but also raises money for our school at a time when budgets are tighter than ever.”

A Year 6 House Captain runs with a pupil from Nursery as part of the 'Olympic Torch' relay

The Fun Run stages a 1km, 3km and 5km race to ensure everyone is catered for, from young families and buggy-runners in fancy dress, to serious athletes from running clubs in the region.

Now in its 7th year, the Fun Run’s Olympic theme ties in with the 2024 Games, hosted in Paris this summer.