Revealed: the primary schools in Hertfordshire with the best reading, writing and maths attainment

New data has revealed the Hertfordshire primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores for 2022-23.

Three schools shared the top spot with 97 per cent of eligible students achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths in key stage two.

They include The Russell School, Harvey Road Primary School and St Dominic Catholic Primary School.

These schools were followed by Sheredes Primary School, where 95 per cent of pupils met the standard and Trotts Hill Primary and Nursery School and The Lea Primary School and Nursery, both with 93 per cent.

However, school leaders' union the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said ranking schools is simplistic and doesn’t consider the context of the particular cohort or the community it serves.

General secretary Paul Whiteman added: "No piece of data can provide an accurate picture of the effectiveness of schools, whose work goes far beyond that number, and league tables and ranking of schools should be scrapped.

"They can have damaging consequences and can actually be a barrier to improvement."

The Government aims for 90 per cent of key stage two children to meet the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Overall in England, 60 per cent of students met the standard in 2022-23 – up from 59 per cent the year before but below 65 per cent in 2018-19, before the pandemic.

While Mr Whiteman said key stage two tests can identify ‘broad concerns’, but government investment is ultimately needed to see improvements.

He said: "Ministers failed to provide anything like the funding recommended by the Government's education recovery tsar to help pupils recover from the pandemic."

Sir Kevan Collins, former education recovery tsar, proposed a £15 billion long-term catch-up programme for children whose learning has been disrupted by the pandemic.

A Department of Education spokesperson said: “We know the pandemic had a significant impact on education globally which is why we have made £5 billion available since 2020 for education recovery initiatives, including just under five million tutoring course starts to date supporting pupils in all corners of the country."