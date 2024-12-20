Revealed: The most-loaned books from Hertfordshire's libraries in 2024

The most-loaned books from Hertfordshire libraries so far in 2024 have been revealed.

PRINCE Harry’s book ‘Spare’ is the biography to have been borrowed the most from Hertfordshire libraries this year, according to information supplied by the county council.

When it was published in January 2023, the Royal’s memoir became the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time.

And, according to the county council, it’s ranking as the most popular biography amongst the county’s library users.

Reading stock image. Photo: AdobeStock

Overall, council officials say 3.7m loans of ‘physical’ items have been made from the council’s network of 46 libraries so far this year (2024).

And data supplied to the Local Democracy Reporting Service reveals which books – in various categories – are being borrowed the most.

According to the council, the most popular adult fiction book to be loaned from the council’s libraries so far in 2024 is Richard Osman’s ‘The Last Devil to Die’.

The most loaned non-fiction book is ‘The Official DVSA Theory Test for Car Drivers’.

And Prince Harry’s Spare is the most borrowed biography – ranking above ‘Politics on the Edge: A Memoir from Within’ by Rory Stewart and two places above Adam Kay’s ‘Undoctored: The Story of a Medic who Ran Out of Patients’.

When it comes to children’s fiction, council officials say the most-loaned picture book so far this year is ‘Supertato Presents Jack and the Beanstalk’, by Sue Hendra.

Ranking second and third in the picture book section are ‘You Choose Fairy Tales’ by Nick Sharratt and ‘Oi Puppies!’ by Kes Gray.

Of the vast array of children’s novels on offer, ‘Happy to Help (Eventually),’ by Liz Pichon, is recorded as the book taken out by the highest number of times by young library members.

Meanwhile Jeff Kinney’s ‘Big Shot,’ and ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley’s Journal,’ ranked second and third.

From the young adult fiction section, ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses,’ by Sarah J Maas, has been the most popular choice so far – followed by the same author’s ‘Throne of Glass’.

And when it comes to children’s non-fiction Minecraft was the runaway choice – taking the top spots for most-loaned children’s non-fiction books.

‘Minecraft super bite-size builds : with over 20 epic mini-projects’, ‘Minecraft Explorers handbook,’ and ‘Minecraft amazing bite size builds : over 20 awesome mini-projects’ were the three top-ranking choices amongst young readers in this category.

As well as writing the most loaned adult fiction book, Richard Osman’s ‘The Bullet That Missed’ ranked as the third most-loaned fiction book aimed at adults so far this year.

And taking second place in this section was Lee Child’s ‘The Secret’.

Meanwhile ‘Life in the UK test. Study guide : the essential study guide for the British citizenship test,’ was the second most loaned non fiction book aimed at adults – with ‘Life in the UK test. Practice questions : questions and answers for the British citizenship test,’ ranking third.

According to the data there have been 1.78m digital loans made so far in 2024, in addition to the 3.76m ‘physical’ loans.

And there have been 180k attendances at library events – including 95,500 attendances at Baby Rhyme Time sessions.

A spokesperson for the county council said: “We are pleased to see so many people continuing to enjoy Hertfordshire libraries.”