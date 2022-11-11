News you can trust since 1858
Remembrance Day: Kings Langley School plant acrylic poppies in field

The school observed a two-minute silence as a student played the Last Post

By Olivia Preston
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 9:39am

Students at Kings Langley School (KLS) have planted acrylic poppies in their school field to mark Remembrance Day today (November 11).

The synthetic poppies, made by Mr Housego and a group of pupils, were placed in the school’s field starting on November 1. Mr Housego and Miss Scanlan encouraged the students to get involved with the planting of the poppies as they walked into school and all staff were given a flower to place.

This tradition started at the school five years ago and each year more poppies are planted. Miss Scanlan said: “As a school, we believe it's important for our students to remember.”

School field with the poppies

Also in honour of Remembrance Day, KSL held a competition for pupils to create a model or a poster of what remembrance means to them and how they want to represent it.

Students