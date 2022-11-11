Students at Kings Langley School (KLS) have planted acrylic poppies in their school field to mark Remembrance Day today (November 11).

The synthetic poppies, made by Mr Housego and a group of pupils, were placed in the school’s field starting on November 1. Mr Housego and Miss Scanlan encouraged the students to get involved with the planting of the poppies as they walked into school and all staff were given a flower to place.

This tradition started at the school five years ago and each year more poppies are planted. Miss Scanlan said: “As a school, we believe it's important for our students to remember.”

School field with the poppies