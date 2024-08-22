Remarkable GCSE results for Berkhamsted
Headteachers, Emma Watson and Tom Hadcroft, have expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of our Year 11 pupils. Emma Watson, Headteacher of Berkhamsted Girls, said: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils. Their commitment to their studies and the opportunities at Berkhamsted have truly paid off. It is wonderful to see so many of them flourish through this Senior year of school and develop into such remarkable young people. Their academic achievements are just one facet of their overall personal development.”
Tom Hadcroft, Headteacher of Berkhamsted Boys, added: “This success is a reflection of the strong partnership between our pupils, their parents, and teachers. The effort and enthusiasm shown by everyone involved has been extraordinary. These grades demonstrate a remarkable beginning for their next academic adventures, no matter which direction they decide to pursue.”
This year’s results are a clear indication of the effectiveness of our approach. Our Heads of House, tutors and teachers facilitate the growth and development of each child’s character throughout the journey at Berkhamsted, culminating in being on hand to provide individual help and guidance at this important stage.
With their coaching experience, they offer invaluable pastoral care leading up to and during the exam period—a challenging time for Year 11—equipping students with the confidence and skills needed to excel in the exam hall.
Congratulations to the 2024 cohort of Berkhamstedians! We are excited to see all that you will achieve in the future.
