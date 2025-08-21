Record breaking results for Berkhamsted pupils

By Joanne Sammars
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 15:24 BST
Berkhamsted School celebrating GCSE resultsplaceholder image
Berkhamsted School celebrating GCSE results
Today, Berkhamsted Boys and Berkhamsted Girls are celebrating record breaking results, with 75.3% achieving grades 7 - 9 – even higher than the results achieved in the Covid years. In addition, a remarkable 25.3% of results were at the top grade 9.

With strong GCSE results in hand, pupils at Berkhamsted Boys and Berkhamsted Girls are now excited to be transitioning to Berkhamsted Sixth where the new Zaha Hadid building, the pastoral, academic and careers support, and the continued focus on character development will help not only to create the conditions for their success at A Level, but also to prepare them exceptionally well for university and/or the professional world.

