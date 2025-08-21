Record breaking results for Berkhamsted pupils

Berkhamsted School celebrating GCSE results

Today, Berkhamsted Boys and Berkhamsted Girls are celebrating record breaking results, with 75.3% achieving grades 7 - 9 – even higher than the results achieved in the Covid years. In addition, a remarkable 25.3% of results were at the top grade 9.

With strong GCSE results in hand, pupils at Berkhamsted Boys and Berkhamsted Girls are now excited to be transitioning to Berkhamsted Sixth where the new Zaha Hadid building, the pastoral, academic and careers support, and the continued focus on character development will help not only to create the conditions for their success at A Level, but also to prepare them exceptionally well for university and/or the professional world.

If you’d like to discover more about the opportunities at Berkhamsted and see first-hand how we support pupils to thrive both academically and personally, we warmly invite you to join us at one of our upcoming Open Events:

Sports Open Event - Thursday, 4 September, Evening

Berkhamsted Girls Open Event - Friday, 19 September, Morning

Berkhamsted Boys Open Event - Friday, 19 September, Afternoon