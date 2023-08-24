News you can trust since 1858
Pupils at Tring School celebrating ‘excellent’ set of GCSE exam results

The group was especially commended on ‘outstanding performances’ in English and Maths
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:42 BST

Teachers at Tring School are congratulating pupils for an ‘excellent’ set of GCSE results.

They have especially commended the Year Group on ‘outstanding performances’ in English and Maths among other subjects.

Commenting on the results, headteacher Sally Ambrose said: “Following what has been an incredibly difficult and challenging few years for everyone, we are thrilled for our GCSE students who have achieved an excellent set of results.

Pupils celebrate at Tring School. Image submitted.Pupils celebrate at Tring School. Image submitted.
Pupils celebrate at Tring School. Image submitted.
“These results will support them with their next challenge, whether that is to join our outstanding Sixth Form, start an apprenticeship scheme, enter the workplace or continue their education elsewhere.

“Everyone associated with Tring School can be incredibly proud of these results and I’d like to express our appreciation to the students, staff, parents, governors and

Trustees.”

The large majority of Tring School’s GCSE students will move on to the school’s Sixth Form which reported excellent A Level results last week.

