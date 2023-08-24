Pupils at Tring School celebrating ‘excellent’ set of GCSE exam results

Teachers at Tring School are congratulating pupils for an ‘excellent’ set of GCSE results.

They have especially commended the Year Group on ‘outstanding performances’ in English and Maths among other subjects.

Commenting on the results, headteacher Sally Ambrose said: “Following what has been an incredibly difficult and challenging few years for everyone, we are thrilled for our GCSE students who have achieved an excellent set of results.

Pupils celebrate at Tring School. Image submitted.

“These results will support them with their next challenge, whether that is to join our outstanding Sixth Form, start an apprenticeship scheme, enter the workplace or continue their education elsewhere.

“Everyone associated with Tring School can be incredibly proud of these results and I’d like to express our appreciation to the students, staff, parents, governors and

Trustees.”