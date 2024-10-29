Seven more students have got assisted placements at the competitive school thanks to the gift 🏫

Fees at many of England’s elite private schools will soon rise, with VAT to be charged on fees from next year.

But private school students still get more A level top grades than their state school peers.

One mystery donor has funded seven student places at an elite private school, in one of England’s most income deprived areas.

An anonymous benefactor has given a hefty donation to an elite private school, bankrolling spots for students who may not have been able otherwise afford it.

Seven new sixth form students have earned assisted places at West Yorkshire’s 476-year-old Bradford Grammar School thanks to the donation, with tuition usually costing about £15,700 a year for a senior student. They bring the total number of students awarded these competitive spots to 14 this year, with the others paid for with money gifted by ‘Old Bradfordian’ alumni via the school’s 1662 Campaign.

This comes amid big changes for the UK’s private school system. From January 2025, independent schools will no longer be exempt from paying VAT on the fees they charge parents, a move the government says will help fund improvements to England’s state schools.

But some private schools have responded by increasing their fees to cover the difference, putting them further out of reach for many families. Tuition at top private schools already tends to be on the expensive side, costing between £20 and £40 thousand per year at some of this year’s top performing independent schools.

Bradford Grammar School’s (BGS) recent benefactor, who wished to remain anonymous, said in a statement: “BGS provides a transformative education; it offers an environment for students to thrive and achieve their full potential.

“Bright, talented children deserve an outstanding education which is why I support the assisted places programme. We know that by helping these aspirational children we can also achieve a more positive future for them and their families,” they continued.

Zinedine Meah (centre) is one of the students who has been awarded an assisted place at Bradford Grammar School | (Photo: Supplied)

Bursaries and scholarships are available at many of England’s top private schools, offering a way for children from families with limited means to attend. Although there are many excellent state-funded schools across the country, private schools remain in the lead when it comes to top A Level grades, with almost half of all entries during the 2024 exam season getting an A or A* (49.4%), compared to 26.5% for state academies and just 22.3% for local authority comprehensive schools, the Independent reports. A Level grades can have a big impact on university places, and other opportunities after school.

One of the recipients, a Year 13 student, has also received a scholarship from the Rank Foundation’s ‘School Leadership Award’, the school says, which has supported 1,500 pupils since 1978. The student will get financial support, attend leadership events, and spend two weeks in the summer holidays working for a non-profit organisation.

Another assisted place recipient, Year 12 Zinedine Meah, said: “The opportunities I have at BGS go way beyond the curriculum. I’m a member of the politics, bio med and debating societies, all of which are setting me up for my future. I’m grateful to those who support the 1662 Campaign and thank them for enriching my life in immeasurable ways.”

According to England’s most recent Indices of Deprivation, which came out in 2019, Bradford is the fifth most income deprived local authority area in the country - with 22% of children living below the poverty line. BGS has recently launched an ambassadors programme, where benefactors come together to discuss ways to sustain and increase the number of assisted places for excellent pupils from lower income families at the school.

“BGS has a long history of social responsibility, offering talented and hard-working children from disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to reach their full potential,” head of development Anya Friis added. “We couldn’t offer these places without the generosity of our benefactors, and we are hugely grateful to them and the transformational impact they continue to have on children’s lives in Bradford.”

