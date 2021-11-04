Primary school places: Apply now for Dacorum schools for September 2022

The process for applying to primary, junior and middle schools in Hertfordshire opened on Monday, November 1.

If your child is due to start primary school or move on to a junior or middle school next year, make sure you apply for a place in good time.

The easiest way to apply for a school place for September 2022 is to visit the Hertfordshire County Council website and complete the online application form.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

Last year, 99 per cent of parents applied this way and found the system quick, easy and secure.

Online applications can be amended at any time before the closing date and you can access your school offer before allocation letters are received and accept your school allocation online.

Terry Douris, Cabinet Member for Education, Libraries and Lifelong Learning, said: “We have a good track record of getting children a place at one of their preferred schools and we understand this is really important to parents and carers.

"Last year nearly 98 percent of children in Hertfordshire were allocated one of their four ranked primary, junior or middle schools.

“We will ensure every child has a school place, but we’re not always able to completely satisfy parental preference, despite working very hard to achieve this.

"I would urge parents and carers to carefully consider the schools they rank, to make realistic preferences and to visit local schools before applying. Please also ensure that you complete all four ranked preferences.”

A leaflet explaining how to apply will be distributed to Hertfordshire families at the beginning of November. They will be posted directly to families with children of reception age and distributed by schools to children in year 2 in infant schools and year 4 in first schools.

Before making an application, parents and carers are strongly advised to read the information on the website thoroughly and where possible, attend school open events to help them make their preferences. Parents/carers should contact schools directly to find out more.

The closing date for Under 11s applications is Saturday, January 15, 2022 and it is vital that parents make their applications on time.

All the information you need about the Under 11s process is available here.

Parents without internet access can request a paper application form that must be returned direct to the Admissions and Transport team. Application forms cannot be returned to any Hertfordshire school.

The on-time application process for admission into secondary, upper, studio schools and university technical colleges, to start in September 2022 has now closed.

Parents and carers can continue to make late applications for this process at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions The last date to make an application to be considered for allocation day is January 31 2022.