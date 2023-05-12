A beary fun day was held to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles at a preschool in Hemel.

Pupils, their families and their favourite teddy bears joined together to mark the coronation at Fingerprints Preschool over tea and biscuits.

In preparation, the children baked banana oat cookies, which they shared out at the teddy bears’ tea party.

The Mad Hatter made an appearance.

The event was well-attended with everyone mucking into variety of themed activities.

Manager Sarah-Jo Barnes said: “The children loved showing their parents around the pre-school and participating in lots of messy play with them.

“They enjoyed painting Union flags, making and wearing crowns, making play dough creations, exploring the Union Flag with rice and decorating biscuits - which, of course, were quickly eaten! We then gathered round the piano to sing the National Anthem, which they had been learning all week.

“A lot of fun was had by everyone!”

Fun with flags.

4 coronation facts you may not know

- The official dish of the coronation was a coronation quiche! As chosen by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

- The King asked for 12 musicians to create music for the coronation.

- 2,000 people attended. King Charles had a much smaller coronation than Queen Elizabeth’s – she had 8,251 guests, but Charles is only inviting 2,000.

Getting in the spirit with tea and biscuits.

- King Charles had a special coronation emblem! It was designed by Sir Jony Ive, who used to work at Apple. The emblem has flowers from the four countries in the UK: the English rose, Scottish thistle, the daffodil from Wales and the shamrock from Northern Ireland.