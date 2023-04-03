Pre school in Hemel Hempstead addresses safeguarding and welfare concerns after Inadequate Osfted rating

A pre school in Hemel Hempstead was issued with a welfare requirements notice after it was rated Inadequate following an Ofsted inspection.

Pro Learning Studio Preschool, in Ringlet Road, was found to be inadequate in all areas including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The report, following an inspection on February 7, stated: “Leadership of the setting is weak, and the provider has not ensured that the nursery has a suitably qualified and experienced manager or deputy in place.

Pro Learning Studio Preschool in Hemel Hempstead was rated Inadequate by Ofsted

"There has been a high turnover of staff. The provider is not meeting the legal requirements. The provider does not meet the staff-to-child ratio all of the time.

“Staff do not consistently implement good hygiene practices, not ensuring children wash their hands before eating food and learn the importance of preventing the spread of germs; children do not benefit from daily fresh air.”

It further stated staff did not implement an effective programme of learning for communication and language and that children's growing independence is not sufficiently promoted or nurtured by staff.

It stated arrangements for safeguarding are not effective. Risk assessments are ineffective. Staff deployment is, at times, poor. It also stated staff are not alert to where children are and what they are doing.

The report said: “There are insufficient staff to manage the number of daily routines, such as opening the door, changing nappies outside the room and supervising children while eating and playing.”

However it found staff, described by parents as kind and caring, have an appropriate understanding of the signs and symptoms of abuse and who to report any concerns to. All staff have undergone training and know what to do in the event of an allegation against themselves or a colleague. The recruitment procedures are robust, and the suitability of staff is checked.

Ofsted has since visited the school again, stating: “On 27 February, we carried out a regulatory visit to check whether the provider had met the safeguarding and welfare actions, raised at their last inspection. We found that the provider had improved their knowledge and understanding of child protection procedures and now fully understands their responsibilities.