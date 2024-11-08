Poppies on parade at Lime Walk Primary School

This week, Lime Walk Primary School proudly unveiled a stunning display of handcrafted poppies, created by students from Nursery to Year 6, to honour Remembrance Day.

The display, located in the school's grounds, has drawn the attention of parents, staff and the local community, transforming the space into a poignant tribute to those who have served and sacrificed in the armed forces.

Over the past fortnight, pupils have taken part in art lessons that focused on the significance of the poppy flower as a symbol of remembrance. Each class contributed its unique interpretation, resulting in a vibrant array of red and purple poppies. Pupils from across the school crafted their poppies using mixed media techniques.

Headteacher, Mr Kerse, commented, " This project not only allowed students to express their creativity but also to reflect on the importance of rememberance. Our children have developed thier understanding of the sacrifices made by others in service of our country".

Parents and commuity members are invited to view the display throughout the week, encouraging conversations about history and significance behind Remembrance Day.

