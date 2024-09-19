Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to increase the number of places available for children with learning difficulties at The Collett School in Hemel Hempstead, have been backed by councillors.

The school on Lockers Park Lane, currently has places for 128 children with learning difficulties, aged between four and 16.

But the county council has drawn-up plans for the school to offer an additional 50 places from a satellite site – 250 metres away – from January 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans involve the remodelling of a building formerly used by the Laureate Academy for its sixth form, on a site adjoining Gade Valley Primary School.

The school will expand by around 50 places, according to approved plans

And they are part of the county council’s drive to expand the number of special school places available across the county.

Yesterday (18 September), the plans were backed by a meeting of the council’s cabinet – which approved funding and authorised officers to publish a statutory notice.

The costs of the remodelling of the building were presented to councillors in unpublished ‘Part II’ papers. They were not disclosed in the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presenting the proposal, executive member for education, libraries and lifelong learning Councillor Caroline Clapper stressed the plans were part of a larger special school expansion programme.

She said that no planning permission would be required, because it would involve the remodelling of an existing school building.

And she said 75 per cent of those who responded to a public consultation had been “in favour”.

According to the officers’ report presented to the meeting, demand for special school places has grown “sharply” in recent years – with the majority of special schools in the county now said to be “at capacity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And without the additional places the report suggested the county council would face higher costs.

That’s because, according to the report, the additional 50 places at The Collett School would require £900k of funding.

But, it suggests, the cost of funding provision for those pupils in the independent sector could bring an additional pressure of £2.55m.

Speaking in favour of the expansion of The Collett School at the meeting, leader of the county council Councillor Richard Roberts said this was “really really welcome news”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And referring to the financial information included in the confidential ‘Part II’ papers, he said: “We will accept that there is a relatively confidential financial aspect to that expansion.

“But that has been agreed elsewhere and we are happy for it to progress without going in to Part II.”

According to the officers’ report The Collett School has been earmarked for expansion due to the increase in demand for places for children with learning difficulties in the Hemel Hempstead area.