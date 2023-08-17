Performing arts students at Tring Park School take a bow after A Level success

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is celebrating following the announcement of this year’s A level exam results.

Nearly 60 per cent of students achieved A* to B grades, and 82 per cent A* to C, which is above the national average of 53 per cent and 76 per cent respectively.

Dr Sarah Coren, Head of Sixth Form, said: “We are so proud of our Sixth Form students and the commitment they have demonstrated to achieved such strong grades in their A levels. Our students have not only excelled academically but as their studies include significant vocational commitments which demand their time, energy, and creativity, we are particularly proud of their achievements across the board.”

Round of applause - Stefan Anderson (principal), Elizabeth Odell (director of studies), and Dr Sarah Coren (head of sixth form) with A Level students. Image Tring Park School.

Principal, Stefan Anderson thanked the school staff team, describing them as ‘outstanding’ in their ‘support and nurturing of young people’. He added: “These results are a testament to their tireless dedication.”

The students have confirmed offers of places from top universities including Bath, Cardiff, Royal Holloway, Warwick, Leeds and the University of Miami as well as going on to performing arts establishments or directly into the industry.

The school recently announced the retirement of its long-standing principal, Stefan Anderson, following a 21-year career at the school. New principal Simon Larter-Evans will be stepping into the role in September.