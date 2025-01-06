Perfecting test prep: Hertfordshire-based tutoring company show how to help students with ADHD master their mocks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hertfordshire-based tutoring company, Tutor Doctor, shares their advice on helping students with ADHD over January.

Whether it’s spending time with family and friends, catching up on hobbies, or simply relaxing after a busy day at school, January can be a busy time. For students, however, this period is a crucial opportunity to prepare for upcoming mock exams (and before they know it, the real thing in the summer!), meaning there is added stress to keep on top of their revision.

For students with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), this time can be particularly stressful and it’s easy for revision to fall to the bottom of their priorities. If this sounds like a familiar consideration for your child, don’t worry – you’re not alone!

Here Becky Ward, Tutor Doctor’s Education Specialist, explores why students with ADHD often struggle with exam preparation and shares practical strategies to help them stay on top of their studies.

Why do students with ADHD struggle with exam prep?Preparing for exams can be challenging for anyone, but for students with ADHD, it often comes with its own unique hurdles. The ADHD brain tends to categorise tasks as either ‘now’ or ‘not now’ – and unfortunately, revision usually falls into the latter category – that is, until it feels urgent. Add to that the difficulty of breaking tasks into smaller steps, let alone figuring out where to start, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

At the heart of these challenges is something known as executive dysfunction – a development impairment that affects a person’s ability to manage tasks, emotions and schedules effectively. For students with ADHD, this can manifest in several ways: difficulties with organising tasks, maintaining focus, sustaining motivation, managing time and even remembering or monitoring progress. These struggles often lead to procrastination, especially when tasks like revision feel overwhelming. On top of that, the emotional toll – stress, frustration and even self-blame – can make it even harder to get started, creating a cycle of avoidance.

But there’s good news: with the right strategies, it’s possible to help students with ADHD stay on track and approach exam preparation with more confidence.

Overcoming executive dysfunction

Recognising executive dysfunction is key to understanding why traditional study strategies might not work for your child and why it is important to find ones that do. But how do you overcome it?

Tackling executive dysfunction doesn’t have to feel overwhelming; there are practical ways to work around it and make progress. Start by breaking tasks down into micro-steps and attaching specific timelines to each one – small, clear goals can make a daunting task feel much more manageable.

External tools like timers, alarms and visual aids (think sticky notes, colour-coded lists or flashcards) can also keep students on track and focused. Another effective strategy is enlisting an accountability partner, such as a friend or family member, who can provide reminders and check in on progress. Finally, tapping into the ADHD brain’s need for urgency can make a big difference – try tying study plans to short-term rewards or consequences to create that all-important motivation to get them started.

With these strategies, managing executive dysfunction can become less overwhelming and more achievable. It is important to remember, these strategies aren’t about doing everything perfectly – they’re about finding what works for your child and building a revision routine around that.

Effective study strategies for ADHD students

Now we’ve covered how executive dysfunction can impact revision and some strategies to manage it, let’s look at how to apply these approaches to effective study methods. Here are some practical techniques to help guide them through the process:

· Active study techniques – use practice tests, flashcards and summarising content they’ve learnt instead of simply re-reading a textbook.

· Short, focused study intervals – encourage them to study in 20- to 25-minute bursts with regular breaks to maintain focus and avoid burnout.

· Multi-sensory learning – incorporate diagrams, videos or hands-on activities like creating a simple scientific model, to make revision more engaging and memorable.

· Manage the environment – create distraction-free zones for studying or use white noise or calming music to maintain concentration.

· Energy management – encourage them to stay active with exercise, healthy snacks and plenty of sleep to improve focus – be sure not to overload study sessions to avoid them burning out.

· Build a study plan – create an engaging, manageable study plan that brings everything together.

By incorporating these strategies, students with ADHD can stay focused, reduce stress and make the most of the time available to them to revise. Next, let’s take a look at an example weekend revision plan for your child to help bring all these tips together.

· Morning – start the day with two or three 20- to 25-minute study sessions with regular 5-minute breaks to keep focus sharp.

· Early afternoon – use this time for a practice test to reinforce what you’ve learnt and to identify any areas to review.

· Late afternoon – watch a video summary of what you’ve studied or create a diagram to visually consolidate the information.

· Evening – take some downtime, but every other day, try a quick before-bed blitz of all the key knowledge you learned that day to keep it fresh in your mind.

Remember, this is just a guide! It’s important to find what works best for your child. And don’t forget to tie study milestones to rewards or relaxing activities. For example, after a practice test, take some time to enjoy their favourite movie!

Preparing for exams might seem overwhelming, but with the right strategies, it’s absolutely manageable and can lead to success. Start small and build a flexible, tailored study plan that works for your child – what works for one person may not work for another, so it’s all about finding what suits their learning style. Remember, the goal is progress, not perfection, and your support system – whether it’s family, friends or a study buddy – plays a crucial role in keeping students on track.

With this positive mindset, you can help students with ADHD confidently approach their revision and make the most of the time they have to prepare.