Partnership between Haberdashers’ Elstree Schools and London Academy leads to rise in average pupil attendance

Haberdashers’ Elstree Schools (Habs) has been working with London Academy in Edgware, to help improve its Year 6 pupil attendance and attainment through a carousel of focused partnership sessions in swimming, sports and outdoor education.

As one of its five local partner schools, Habs has been delivering the sessions weekly to Year 6 pupils at London Academy, 50% of whom are eligible for free school meals. The sessions, which aim to support and enhance curriculum learning, are run by a Habs teacher, in partnership with London Academy staff, with activities supported by 16 trained sixth form students from Habs.

As part of the initiative, London Academy pupils have to achieve a ‘golden ticket’ in order to qualify for the sessions. This means they need to have had 100% attendance the previous week, have completed their homework and have no negative behaviour points.

Joshua Plotkin Director of Partnerships at Haberdashers’ Elstree Schools said, “It is clear to everyone involved how much the students and staff from both schools have enjoyed the sessions, learnt new skills, and built tremendous relationships. But we now also have striking statistical evidence for the impact they have had.”

London Academy has studied its pupil attendance on a Thursday, comparing its Year 6 data both pre and post running the sessions, and also comparing attendance for Year 6 versus other year groups. This revealed that London Academy’s partnership work with Habs has raised the average school attendance – not just attendance at partnership sessions, but at school overall by 9.2%. For disadvantaged pupils this figure has risen to 10.1%, which is equivalent to an extra full day of school every two weeks.

“Raising attendance is one of the key challenges for maintained schools; given that attendance is the most powerful predictor of school outcomes for young people. We are delighted to be making such a difference for the children of London Academy. We now have evidence that a regular programme of partnership's work is a force for school improvement and a powerful tool for tackling this challenge head on,” added Mr Plotkin.

Manija Ahmadi, Year 6 Teacher at London Academy said, “This reward initiative encourages students to become better learners and promotes positive behaviour. The excitement of participating in these activities motivates children to come to school each day, fostering engagement and a sense of community.”