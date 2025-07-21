Parents share 'heartbreaking' experiences using special education services in Hertfordshire

More than 100 parents shared their experiences of SEND services in Hertfordshire at a series of ‘listening events’ hosted by the county council.

The EHCP ( Education, Health and Care Plan) process, the number of decisions determined at tribunal, early intervention and access to information were among the issues raised.

Some talked about the need for professionals to listen more carefully to caregivers and the different attitudes to school absence for those children with SEND and those without.

One parent said that while parents of children without SEND could be fined for missing just a few days of school, their children with SEND could be left without a school place for months.

The series of five ‘listening events’ has been designed to give people their chance to talk to county councillors and officials about what works in the SEND system and the challenges they face, in advance of the planned SEND Summit.

The testimony of parents and other attendees, shared in small groups at the different events, will be used in the development of plans for services for children and young people with SEND.

Among those to share their experiences at the event, held in Hatfield on Thursday (July 17), was a parent waiting for a tribunal to determine whether her four-year-old child can attend a special school.

Although it has been agreed that her daughter should attend a school for children with learning difficulties, she has been allocated a place at a mainstream school.

In a bid to overturn that placement, that she is having to fight her way through a legal process.

“We shouldn’t have to fight so hard to get the education we want for our child,” she said, describing her situation as both “stressful” and “heartbreaking”.

She suggested that if early intervention gave children the right support, they would not need access to more costly services later.

Another parent explained to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that her five-year-old son needed a place at a specialist school for children with severe learning difficulties, but that there were no places available.

She has not been told exactly when a place will be offered. Although she said she was “hoping for a miracle”, she expected to wait up to three years.

She has been offered a place at a mainstream school, meanwhile, but she felt she had no option but to reduce her working hours and keep him at home.

She has also requested a tribunal, but the hearing will not take place until next June.

“I feel they don’t care about individuals, the government, the whole education system,” she said. “They don’t care my son has not got a school to go to – and will be further delayed.

“They talk about early intervention, but none is provided. He’s going to go backwards by not having any educational setting. I do think the council want to hear and genuinely care – but there’s nothing they can actually do. My child is not the only one in that situation.”

Former Conservative county councillor Peter Hebden attended the event as a governor at Southfield School.

He cited children with SEND who do not start school until they are eight, because there is no specialist provision available for them.

He said there was a need to review special education provision. He hoped that as a result of the county’s planned SEND Summit, children would receive appropriate education, suggesting that currently, some do, and some do not.

Following the event, the county council’s executive member for education, SEND and inclusion, Councillor Mark Watkin, acknowledged the frustration expressed by parents.

“They have expressed frustration at the battle they have had to have with the local authority – just to get, in so many cases, what is the correct treatment and support for their children,” he said.

“The impact of this for many families has been massive financially, because they have had to find significant amounts to go to tribunal. And the effects on their lives have been catastrophic.

“They have had to give up work, stay at home to support their child, while fighting for the right support for that child. The emotional damage to those families is incalculable.”

Despite the depth of feeling at the event, Councillor Watkin also acknowledged that the council did not have access to huge amounts of additional funding.

But he said that the experiences shared by those attending the listening events would have a direct influence on what happened next.

“We do not have a pot of gold so that we can suddenly transform the situation,” he said.

“What we can do is show that we are open to hearing what they have to tell us and do whatever we can to change what we need to change.”

The listening events have been held in advance of the planned SEND Summit, scheduled to be held on September 15, which will bring together parents and carers, councillors and representatives from health, education and social care.