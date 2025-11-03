Parents raise alarm over 'unfair' changes to Hemel Hempstead school allocation policy

The Hemel Hempstead School, photo from Ian Boichat Origin Studios

Several parents have lodged formal objections to proposals granting one primary school priority over others for secondary placements at a popular Hemel Hempstead school.

New proposals released by the Scholars’ Education Trust, (‘SET’) regarding admissions at The Hemel Hempstead School have been released.

Under the new scheme, which would come into effect for the 2027/2028 academic year, Oakleaf Primary School students would get priority over others.

This has caused concern among some parents in Hemel Hempstead who hoped their children would attend the popular school, which opened almost 90 years ago.

It is claimed that 15 other primary education centres are closer to the Hemel Hempstead School than Oakleaf Primary, which is roughly 1.5 miles away.

In objection letters sent to the trust, which have been seen by The Gazette, concerns have been raised around the more difficult travel arrangements families would have to make to attend schools further afield.

They say this would lead to an increase in cars on the road and potential pollution around Hemel Hempstead.

In announcing the proposals last week, the trust and school, who both declined requests for comment, said a Year 7 allocation of 217 has been chosen for the term starting in September 2027.

If the school is oversubscribed, priority will go to children attending Oakleaf Primary School after other clauses relating to siblings, medical needs, and staff relatives.

A committee from the SET said these changes reflected the fact the schools share the same vision and values. With both schools being in the same trust, it is argued that children will benefit from shared resources and collaboration between them.

Many complaints seen by the Hemel Hempstead Gazette came from the Boxmoor area while parents were also frustrated with the proposals being launched during half-term, when it is harder to speak with representatives. Parents have questioned whether the changes meet criteria set out in the 2021 UK Schools Admissions Code which recommends proximity-based admissions.

One said: “Instead of incentivising families to attend an underperforming primary school by offering a pathway to a popular secondary school, the trust should focus on raising standards and letting results and reputation speak for itself to raise admissions for Oakleaf.”

They also claim that more engagement should have been made with local businesses who might lose customers who move elsewhere in the Hemel Hempstead region to secure admission spots.

The proposals have been called ‘unfair’ and in conflict with the school’s community principles.

However, upon announcing the proposals a spokesperson for the school and trust said: “Staff from the two schools share professional development opportunities such as the staff conference, ongoing CPD and joint curriculum planning. They work together in the trust’s teaching and learning, digital strategy and People working parties. In addition, SET Central SEND and Attendance teams work across both schools. This means that both schools use the same systems and processes to support in these areas, and that central staff are able to provide high quality information about pupils transitioning between the two schools.”

A six-week consultation period was opened by the school and trust last Monday and parents can fill in an online survey sharing their thoughts with decision-makers. The consultation period will be shut on December 14.

All comments will be compiled into a report which will be analysed by the trust’s committee. A board organised by the trust, which runs 10 schools within Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Essex, will have final say on whether to approve the motion.