'Overwhelming majority' of students secure desired outcome as Adeyfield Academy celebrates strong A Level results

The 'overwhelming majority' of students have secured their desired outcome as Adeyfield Academy celebrates strong A Level results.

Principal at The Academy, Miss Mason, has praised the students for overcoming adversity during their studies.

You can read a full statement from the head below:

Adeyfield Academy students celebrate their A Level results. Photo: Adeyfield Academy

Advertisement

Advertisement

I would like to take this opportunity to praise our Year 13 students for the manner in which they have responded to the exceptional challenges faced over the duration of their previous studies as this is the first real exams they would have sat. Their resilience, optimism and maturity have impressed all of us at the academy. There have been many superb individual examination successes this year for students of all abilities and we wish them every success in their next steps.

As they open their results, I hope it in some way closes the door on the past few years and enables them to open a new door to a brighter future. I would like to thank all of our staff who have supported the students throughout their time at The Adeyfield Academy and who are now ready to support the students as they move into further education or apprenticeships.

We are delighted to confirm that the overwhelming majority of our students have secured their desired outcome. We are confident they will build on their success when they commence their courses in September at a variety of prestigious universities and excellent apprenticeship and employment routes These include Manchester, Lancaster, University of the Creative Arts and Royal Holloway and degree apprenticeships.

In terms of individual success, the highest achiever was Toby Hawkridge, who accumulated 2 distinction star grades and a B. Tommy Farrow also achieved two distinction star grades as well Melissa Luckhurst achieving A, B, C. There were also several other students who achieved distinction star and A and B grades.

Other subjects that are celebrating fantastic results include: Film Studies with 100% distinction* and also BTEC Business Studies with several distinction* and distinction grades.