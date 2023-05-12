Organisations hope to see a drop in child neglect cases in Hertfordshire as campaign comes to an end

Organisations and charities working against child neglect hope to see a drop in cases in Hertfordshire, as a longstanding campaign comes to a close.

The Hertfordshire Neglect Matters campaign, launched by the NSPCC and Hertfordshire Safeguarding Children Partnership in 2020, ended this month.

During the campaign, a survey involving 1,500 participants, found people would be less likely to report their concerns because they did not know who to direct them to. Campaigners also found many would be worried in case they were wrong.

The campaign has come to a close.

But, following the campaign’s end, it is hoped more information will result in less cases across the area.

NSPCC local campaigns manager Ellen Smith said: “Child neglect is everyone’s business and we know that many people worry about being wrong if they have concerns. Our aim was to change that message to ‘what if I’m right?’.

“We’re thrilled with the success of this campaign and although it has concluded there will still be plenty of resources available from this that will continue to be available to the public. If more people are aware of the signs and what to do, less children could be impacted by the devastating effects neglect can have.”

The campaign consisted of three phases to determine local understanding of what child neglect is and to help people spot the signs and know what to do.

This included workshops for professionals as well as the development of ‘toolkits’ by young people to raise awareness of the issue among their age group.

This included knowing how to spot signs of neglect, conversation starters and signposting to support.

The group designed a business card with a QR code that takes users to a webpage with useful information and a business card which could be stored in their mobile phone cases to allow discretion.

Ellen added: “At the NSPCC, we recognise that neglect often means families are struggling and need help. Our helpline is there by phone and email for anyone who needs advice and support if they’re worried about a child too.”