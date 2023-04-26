News you can trust since 1858
Ofsted inspection report paints a bright picture of Hemel Hempstead pre-school

Fingerprints Pre-school and Nursery is celebrating after it was awarded a ‘Good’ rating from the inspection body.

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:52 BST

An Ofsted report has painted a bright picture of a pre-school in Hemel Hempstead.

Fingerprints Pre-school and Nursery is celebrating after it was awarded a ‘Good’ rating from the inspection body which visited in February.

There are four possible ratings education settings can receive including outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Last year the pre-school, which takes children from two to four-years-old, received the third ‘requires improvement’ rating.

But, according to the latest report, the manager and staff have ‘worked hard’ to improve the provision described as a ‘warm and nurturing environment’.

The pre-school praised for its ‘group time’ which encourages a ‘sense of belonging’ while children are also ‘independent’ as staff help them to manage their personal needs and self-care.

The report also describes staff’s growing knowledge and skills to meet individual needs and the ‘positive impact’ of recent training to support children's communication and language.

Parent partnerships was also highlighted as a ‘particular strength’.

Areas highlighted for improvement included more encouragement for children who speak English as a second language, to use their home language to further aid their communication, as well as a call to strengthen the planning of the outdoor area.

However, overall, each of the inspection categories: education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management were rated ‘good’.

Manager Sarah-Jo Barnes said: “My staff team has worked tirelessly over the past nine months to ensure that children receive a high-quality education in a caring environment, and they have all undertaken challenging training courses.”

