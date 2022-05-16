Ofsted: Bedmond Academy celebrates "huge achievement’ as improves from inadequate to good

A primary school in Abbots Langley has been rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted following an inspection in February.

A report was published earlier this month, which said that the school is “friendly and welcoming”.

The Ofsted report said: “Pupils are enthusiastic about their learning. Pupils enjoy taking part in the wide range of trips and other activities that enhance their learning. Children in early years get off to a strong start.”

It continued: “Pupils behave well and are proud of their school. Pupils learn in a calm and well-ordered environment. Pupils report that bullying is rare. Pupils will talk to an adult if they are worried. They are confident that adults will listen and help them. Pupils learn to keep themselves safe online.”

A spokesperson for the school said: “Bedmond Academy (part of Aspire Academies Trust) received ‘GOOD’ on our report.”

They added: “This is a huge achievement for every member of staff that has been a part of this school’s journey in recent years, as the last report that the school received (before Aspire took over) the school was deemed as inadequate.”

The report explained that the school needs to improve in some areas.

It said: “In some subjects, pupils’ work does not reflect their depth of knowledge and understanding. This is not the same in other subjects such as English, where pupils produce work that demonstrates well what they know and can do.”