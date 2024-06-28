Official claims Hertfordshire's special education services are on 'right track' after damning inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dame Christine Lenehan has suggested officials “lost the bigger picture” in the delivery of Special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services in Hertfordshire – by “problem-solving along the way”.

But she has told councillors she is confident that ongoing work to improve SEND provision in the county is “on the right track”.

Dame Christine has been working alongside county council and NHS officials since last year, in the wake of an inspection that found “systemic failures” in the provision of SEND services in the county.

That inspection – by OFSTED and the Care Quality Commission – highlighted issues that included delays in the Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) process and a shortage of specialist education places.

Dame Christine Lenehan. Image supplied by Hertfordshire County Council.

It also highlighted delays in Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis and long wait times to access speech and language services.

And it was in the wake of that inspection that Dame Christine – a former director of the Council for Disabled Children – was brought-in to oversee a county-wide ‘priority action plan’, specifically designed to address the issues raised by inspectors.

On Tuesday (June 18) Dame Christine told a meeting of the county council’s education, libraries and lifelong learning cabinet panel that the inspection results had been “traumatic” in Hertfordshire.

And she said that many hard-working staff had struggled to understand why the judgement had been made.

But she said that after working in the county for a while the answer had become fairly clear – suggesting that “Hertfordshire is complex”.

She pointed to the county’s 524 schools, “a fairly complex map of health services”, huge increases in the number of children requiring support and “lessening” budgets.

And she told councillors: “So what had happened in Hertfordshire, I think, was that it problem-solved along the way.

“We’ll fix this bit, we’ll fix that bit, we’ll fix this bit, we’ll fix that bit – with the best of intents. But in doing that it lost the bigger picture.”

Dame Christine told councillors it had been “shocking” to find that parents coming through the system were more often coming through complaints than anywhere else.

She said the map of SEND in the county was so complex that “actually people got lost in it”.

And she said that over the past six months there had been “a lot of untangling”, in order to re-assemble that map in a way that answers the challenges.

At the meeting Dame Christine also pointed to the “world class” work that had been done in the county in speech and language and the new SEND Academy, designed to address workforce issues.

She said she was “confident that we are on the right track, that we have done everything we can to date”.

But she said one of the next stages on the journey would be how to communicate this.

She highlighted the time it would take for parents and children to feel the difference from the ongoing detailed work at officer level.

And she said part of the challenge was now how to communicate the processes and the progress to date – and how to understand the impact of that change “on the ground”.

The county-wide priority action plan has been drawn-up by officials from Hertfordshire County Council and the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board.

And in her role as independent chair Dame Christine has been brought in to oversee the delivery of the plan, under the SEND and Alternative Provision Improvement Programme.

Dame Christine has also taken on a similar role in Nottinghamshire and in Oldham.

At the meeting, on Tuesday, council officers reported that “significant progress” had been made on the delivery of commitments in the action plan.

But the report by officers also recognised that the experiences of children young people and families across the county would not improve immediately.

According to the officers’ report the Department for Education (DFE) will make a “stocktake visit” to the Hertfordshire SEND Partnership in September – with a “deep dive” into specific areas of the action plan in November.