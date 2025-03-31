Number of fines issued for ‘unauthorised’ absences from school in Hertfordshire has more than doubled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of fines issued to Hertfordshire parents who have taken their children out of school to go on holiday has more than DOUBLED, since a change in national guidance.

Previously parents could expect to receive a fine – or fixed penalty notice – if their children were absent from school for 15 half-day sessions or more in a 12-month period.

But since August – following a change in national guidelines – schools have been required to consider a fine if a child misses 10 or more half-day sessions for unauthorised reasons.

And crucially that change means that parents can no longer take their children out of school for a week-long term-time holiday – which could previously have been allowed – without the risk of a fine.

Latest data obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, shows that since the change in the guidance the number of fines issued to parents by Hertfordshire County Council has more than doubled.

In the last academic year (2023/24) between September 1 and March 25, the county council say they issued 701 fines for ‘unauthorised absence’.

But during the same period in this academic year (2024/25), they say they have issued 1817 fines.

And 1788 of those fines, they say, were issued for ‘unauthorised’ term-time holidays.

In response to the trend, a statement issued by Hertfordshire County Council has stressed the importance of school attendance.

“Making sure all children access the full-time education to which they are entitled remains a top priority for us,” it says.

“We are sure that the parents of Hertfordshire want the best education for their children.

“By taking family holidays during the school holiday periods, the parents of Hertfordshire will be supporting their children’s full school attendance, learning and development.”

In a further change associated with the new guidelines, the fine for a first offence is now £80 per parent, per child – which is £20 higher than fines issued in Hertfordshire in 2023/4 academic year.

And for those found to have breached the attendance rules for a second time in any three-year period that fine increases to £160 per parent per child.

According to the county council, so far in this academic year (2024/5) the value of fines issued by the county council is £145,360.

That’s more than THREE times higher in value than fines issued by the council in the same period last year (2023/4) – which totalled £42,060.

The payments are paid directly to the county council. And according to government guidance all revenues collected through the system should be ring-fenced for attendance.

They should first be used, according to the guidance, for the administration of the penalty notice scheme and prosecution – and then for attendance support.