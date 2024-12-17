New Stevenage nursery celebrates upcoming launch with festive fun day

Stevenage nursery marks upcoming launch with festive fun open day.

Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries Stevenage marked its upcoming launch with a festive open day on Saturday, December 14.

Located on the former site of the Bandley Hill Play Centre, the new nursery welcomed families to a day full with Christmas-themed activities, seasonal treats and guided tours showcasing what the new setting has to offer.

Also attending the day was Stevenage’s very own teacher-turned-TikTok sensation Kit Brown, who said: “What a lovely morning cutting the ribbon at the new nursery in Stevenage. A beautiful setting with some incredible staff – congratulations to all!”

Kit Brown with Monkey Puzzle mascot

The nursery’s owner, local businesswoman and mum-of three Natasha Moniz, is eager to celebrate what she and her team have been working hard to create.

“I’m thrilled to finally welcome families to our new nursery. We’ve spent a lot of time ensuring the nursery will be an excellent environment for children to develop. It’s exciting to be able mark the occasion of our launch with such a lovely event and to be offering something truly special right here in Stevenage, as a long-time local resident, is even more meaningful!”

With over two decades’ worth of experience as a nursery practitioner, manager and now owner, Monkey Puzzle Stevenage will be Natasha’s second nursery, following the success of her first location, in nearby Astwick, which she opened in 2019.

Located on Featherston Road and adjacent to the local primary school, Featherstone Wood, Natasha and her team are dedicated to creating a warm, welcoming environment where children can play, learn and grow.

Natasha Moniz with Monkey Puzzle mascot

“We’re in a residential area, but the nursery building is away from traffic, which creates a lovely, peaceful and private space for all the children.”

Standing out for Natasha was the nursery’s large garden, which includes a gate leading directly into the local woods, providing exciting opportunities for children to take part in forest school sessions.

“The other nursery I own is actually located on a farm, so I know how important outdoor space is for the children. I’m a big believer in the importance of outdoor learning – having access to the woods for forest school is a fantastic way for the children to connect with nature and explore the world around them.”

The nursery, conveniently a short drive from the A602, also offers easy access to the A1(M), making it a practical choice for families in the SG2 area.

Kit Brown (centre) and Monkey Puzzle Stevenage team cutting the ribbon

“We want to be at the heart of the Stevenage community,” added Natasha. “Our goal is to create a home away from home for all the little ones we’re lucky enough to look after!”

The Stevenage nursery is part of the nationwide Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries group, which boasts over 70 locations up and down the country.

In what is an exciting period for the brand, Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries founder, Rebecca Crosby, expresses her delight at the launch of their newest setting: “The upcoming launch of our newest nursery in Stevenage is a moment of great pride for everyone at Monkey Puzzle. Natasha is a testament to everything we believe in as a brand, so we know Stevenage will be a great success!”