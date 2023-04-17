News you can trust since 1858
Nearly 90 percent of Herts children allocated a place at preferred primary school

School places must be accepted by May 1 while the deadline to submit appeals is 4pm on May 16

By Olga Norford
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST

Nearly 90 percent of children in Hertford shir e have been allocated a place at their most preferred primary school.

Of the 13,491 applications for reception places received,12,018 have been allocated their first ranked primary school. More than 98 per cent (13,225) were allocated one of their preferred schools.

Including allocations to junior and middle schools, 16,170 Hertfordshire children will be informed of their offer this week.

Parents and carers who have confirmed email addresses will be sent their allocations this afternoon (Monday April 17). Allocation information will then be made available online here

Simon Newland, Director of Education at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “Giving every child the best possible start in life by securing a place at a good school is all part of our vision to ensure healthy and fulfilling lives for our residents.

“While I appreciate a small number of parents may be disappointed with the school allocated, I would encourage them to visit the school and speak to the headteacher before dismissing the offered place.”

All applicants not been offered their first preference school will automatically be placed on the continuing interest list for any Hertfordshire schools named higher on the application form than the school offered.

Any new applications for continuing interest must be made to Hertfordshire County Council for families living in Hertfordshire.

School places must be accepted by May 1. This is also the last date to 'opt out' of continuing interest. The deadline to submit an appeal is 4pm on May 16. Further information is available here

Related topics:ParentsHertfordshire County Council