Nearly 90% of Hertfordshire children receive place at preferred primary school

Hertfordshire County Council has informed families of whether their child has received a place at their preferred primary school.

Data released by the authority today shows that 90% of Hertfordshire children have been allocated a place at their most preferred primary school.

Further statistics reveal that of the 13,224 applications for reception places received for Hertfordshire children, 11,581 have been allocated their first ranked primary school. Hertfordshire County Council has confirmed that over 97% (12,939) were allocated one of their preferred schools.

Hertfordshire County Council will inform parents and carers of their allocations via email today. Allocation information will then be made available online.

Tony Fitzpatrick, director of education at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “Giving every child the best possible start in life by securing a place at a good school is all part of our vision to ensure healthy and fulfilling lives for our residents.

“We want every child in Hertfordshire to be able to achieve their full potential, and with the county’s schools performing better than the national average we’re confident that we’re giving young people the best start in life.

“We work hard to make the applications and allocation process smooth and straightforward, and to ensure that as many children as possible get a place at one of their preferred schools.

“While I appreciate that a small number of parents may be disappointed with the school they have been allocated, I would encourage them to visit the school and speak to the headteacher before dismissing the offered place. They may be pleasantly surprised by what they see.”

All applicants not offered their first preference school will automatically be placed on the continuing interest list for any Hertfordshire schools named higher on the application form than the school offered.

Any new applications for continuing interest must be made to Hertfordshire County Council for families living in Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire County Council warns that the deadline for accepting school places is May 2. This is also the last date to 'opt out' of continuing interest. The deadline to submit an appeal is 4pm on May 20. Further allocation information has been made available on the authority’s website.