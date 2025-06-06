MP visits School for SEN pupils in Berkhamsted

Year 10 pupil Hermione with Victoria Collins MP

Egerton Rothesay School in Berkhamsted was delighted to welcome Berkhamsted and Harpenden MP Victoria Collins to the school on Friday.

Although she only had a short timeslot in her schedule Head Teacher Colin Parker discussed the various issues that affect pupils with special needs and how schools can best help them achieve their ambitions.

They discussed the many courses on offer to suit every child's needs and the opportunities that are provided to help them transition to college, employment and everyday life.

They also talked about the government's decision to apply VAT on private schools, the effect that this is having on pupils with SEN, and the effect it is having on state schools having to take pupils from Independent schools that are having to close or that are now beyond the financial reach of some current parents.

One of the school's pupils, Hermione from year 10, was introduced to Ms Collins and spoke about her thoughts on SEN education, a subject she had written about for her English GCSE oral exam. Ms. Collins was very impressed with what Hermione had to say and she is taking her ideas to Parliament next Thursday to use in a debate, along with the issues discussed with Mr Parker.

Ms Collins is passionate about providing good provision for SEN children in Hertfordshire and has raised the topic in speeches in Parliament since her election last year.

Her visit was most-welcome and invaluable for both the school and Ms Collins, with the hope that this may ultimately lead to better provision for SEN pupils in Hertfordshire, and beyond.